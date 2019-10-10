Reports: Paul Pogba takes decision on Manchester United future amid Real Madrid, Juventus links

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window. However, the Premier League giants managed to keep the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus at bay.

Manchester United have had a horrible start to the season as they are currently struggling at 12th spot in the Premier League table. With no clear structure and the club’s fortunes in a free fall, Pogba has reportedly taken a decision on his future with the Red Devils.

If reports from Tuttosport are to be believed, the Frenchman has decided against renewing his contract with the club. Pogba’s current deal with United runs down in 2021 but they have an option to extend it by another year.

With rumours of a possible Real Madrid move doing the rounds, Pogba’s decision to not sign on a contract extension means he is poised for a move in the next summer transfer window. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a big fan of the 2018 World Cup winner and would have gotten him on board if not for United’s £180 million price tag.

Serie A giants and the midfielder’s former club Juventus have been linked with a move as well but the Italians might find it hard to match the English side’s valuation of Pogba.