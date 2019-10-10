Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid to fight for rising Spanish star

According to reports, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to sign Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz in the summer, as he is a cheaper alternative for some of their other midfield targets.

Mundo Deportivo claims that both La Liga giants are “ready to fight a war” over the midfielder, after taking note of his meteoric rise over the past couple of years.

It has also been reported that Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal was spotted scouting the player at one of Napoli’s Serie A matches this season. Barcelona’s interest is hence pretty evident, while nothing much can be said of how invested Real Madrid is, as of right now.

Mundo Deportivo further adds that Real Madrid see him as an alternative for the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and/or Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen. The Spanish publication reports that Real Madrid will enter the transfer race for the former Real Betis player, should their moves for Pogba and Eriksen fall through.

As always, there is also the suspicion that Los Blancos‘ main objective is to simply inflate Ruiz’ market value, to make life harder for Barcelona. Right now, he is valued at about €60million.

last summer, Napoli had reportedly tried to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2023. However, no agreement was reached, and that further strengthens the claims that he would be sold soon.