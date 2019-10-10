Reports: Jose Mourinho refuses top Ligue 1 job to manage Premier League side

Jose Mourinho is the subject of much talk at the moment, and with some top European clubs going through a bit of trouble, the Portuguese looks set to return to football management.

Mourinho himself made it clear that he does not wish to remain out of coaching for too long, despite some remarkable punditry work with Sky Sports, and may have multiple offers to choose from.

RMC report that Mourinho was approached by Lyon to become their next manager after the French side sacked Sylvinho, but the offer was turned down by the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager.

The reason was reportedly that Mourinho prefers to manage a football club in England, which would in all likelihood be a Premier League team, since he lives in England and has his family residing there too.

Because of Mourinho’s refusal, Lyon are now going for former Manchester United star Laurent Blanc as their new boss, while Jose himself could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League.

Reports continue to link the 56-year-old with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and with current manager Mauricio Pochettino failing to get the right results, that appointment might well become a reality very soon.