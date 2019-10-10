Reports: Real Madrid decide main January signing will be UCL finalist

Real Madrid are gradually improving after a questionable start to their new campaign, but believe they need more fire power in their squad if they are to challenge for major trophies.

The January transfer window could hence prove useful for Los Blancos, and the club reportedly has one of their signings for the winter already decided.

Marca are reporting that Madrid want Christian Eriksen to join their ranks in January, as they see the Dane as one of the players who can positively impact their current squad.

The Spanish giants have been linked with Eriksen for a while, and reports suggested he was heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, before the move finally fell through.

However, it seems like it could now be reignited, specially with Tottenham Hotspur’s poor start to the new season under Mauricio Pochettino, and question marks over the commitment of players to the club.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane wants to add another midfielder to his ranks, and had initially asked for Paul Pogba to be signed from Manchester United, but may now have to settle for an alternative.

Pogba will not be sold by United for anything lesser than around 160 million euros, while Eriksen would be much cheaper, and could possibly perform an equally good job for the Galacticos.