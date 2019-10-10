Reports: Manchester United reach agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate

Manchester United are in dire need of goals at the moment, and could be handed a major boost in the strike department after reportedly reaching an agreement to sign a top Juventus star.

Tuttosport and The Mirror are reporting that Mario Mandzukic is heading to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, and a verbal agreement has already been reached between United and Juventus.

The 33-year-old reportedly had a chance to sign with a club in Qatar for £7million-a-year, but decided to turn it down in order to remain in Europe.

The Croatian has played at several top clubs in the continent such as Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and now Juventus, but is surplus to requirements under new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

United could do with the experience of someone like Mandzukic, considering they haven’t been able to inspire their young stars to achieve glory like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped would happen.

The report also says that Mandzukic could join United as early as January 1, which means the Red Devils are very serious about ensuring he makes it to the red half of Manchester, even though a deal in the summer could not be worked out.

The forward has a decent scoring record of 44 goals in 162 games for his current side Juventus.