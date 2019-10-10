Reports: Barcelona star admits he needs new club, Manchester United favourites

Manchester United appear to have been handed a major boost in the transfer market, as one of their targets of the summer transfer window seems to have made himself available in January.

The Red Devils were among the clubs interested in signing Ivan Rakitic in the summer, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to add the Croatian to his midfield ranks, and has suffered greatly.

A poor United side are searching for something special, and could be handed a boost because the World Cup finalist has revealed he could be on the look-out for a new club soon, The Mirror report.

“I don’t know what will come now. It’s tough because I want to play and not just be part of the team. I will do everything possible to change my situation,” Rakitic recently said.

“I have two years left on my deal and there’s no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not just enjoy walks around the city and the beach.”

“I want to thank the fans for the affection they showed me this weekend, but if nothing changed, we will have to sit down and talk about my situation again.”

With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain, this might be the right time for United to swoop in and sign the talented midfield star.