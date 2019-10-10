Reports: Manchester United to turn to Mexico star in January to end midfield woes

Manchester United need to invest well in the January transfer window if they are to have any chance of turning their dismal season around, and are actively searching for the right players in the market.

The Mirror are reporting that United scouts were sent to watch one Sebastian Cordova in Mexico, with the aim to possibly sign the youngster on a cut-price deal in January.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 11 appearances for Club America this season, and can be used in an attacking role for his team, something that Manchester United could do with at the moment.

With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain and goals drying up for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, maybe the push up from centre could do wonders for the faltering Red Devils.

Benfica and Sevilla are also in the race to sign Cordova however, and though he could be available for as little as £1million, the report says that a move to Sevilla could be preferred because of a former Manchester United star.

Fellow Mexican Javier Hernandez currently plies his trade at the La Liga side, and his presence in the locker room could prove hugely beneficial for a young player breaking through at a top European club.