Reports: Chelsea star looks to seal January move to MLS after falling down the order

Chelsea have begun the season well under Frank Lampard. The Blues, who lost key man Eden Hazard in the summer and were put under a transfer ban, are currently fifth in the league having accumulated fourteen points in total. One player has been less involved with the team and could be on his way to the MLS.

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea star Olivier Giroud could be on his way to the Major League Soccer after losing his place in the squad. The Frenchman, who scored in the 2018/19 Europa League final has fallen behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi this season and was kept out of the latest matchday squad by Frank Lampard.

The report claims that Vancouver Whitecaps are interested in the Frenchman and could make a move for him in the future. However, the player himself is rather keen on a move to New York or Los Angeles, with Miami, Washington and Chicago also viable options.

Giroud’s lack of first-team action can be linked to Tammy Abraham’s rise. The young English striker has scored eighth time in the league already and is the joint top-scorer alongside Sergio Aguero. The returning Michy Batshuayi, meanwhile, netted his first league goal back for Chelsea after three back-to-back loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, and Crystal Palace.