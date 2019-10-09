Reports: Juventus ready to give Manchester United two players in exchange for Paul Pogba

Manchester United failed to secure some key targets in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils were in the hunt for a midfielder and a forward but fell short on both accounts. However, reports suggest Juventus are now willing to help them plug the gaps in their team and want Paul Pogba to be sent to Italy in return.

According to a report by Tuttosport, Juventus are willing to offer two players to Manchester United in return for midfielder Paul Pogba. The Bianconeri are said to be keen on their ex-player who is said to be looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

In return, Juventus are willing to send Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic to Manchester. The pair have fallen out of favour in Italy and have been removed from the UEFA Champions League list as well. Both, as a result, are looking to move on in January.

Furthermore, Manchester United are the club linked with a move for Mandzukic. The Red Devils were keen on the Croatian frontman in the summer as well but a move to bring him, along with Paulo Dybala, to England broke down. Nevertheless, they remain keen on the forward and are ready to lodge a bid for him as soon as the January window opens.