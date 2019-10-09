Rumour Has It: Manchester United consider Nagelsmann as next manager

Julian Nagelsmann is on Manchester United’s radar, while Jose Mourinho is plotting a Premier League return, according to the latest gossip.

As pressure builds on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is speculation Manchester United are already looking around for future managers.

According to reports, one such potential candidate is a man making waves in the Bundesliga, now with RB Leipzig.

Even though Solskjaer appears to have the backing of United’s hierarchy, the time might come to look to the future – just like the club’s former manager Jose Mourinho, who has his eye on a comeback.

TOP STORY – UNITED CONSIDER NAGELSMANN

Manchester United are interested in Julian Nagelsmann as a future manager, according to the Daily Mail.

Just 32, Nagelsmann has impressed in the Bundesliga, initially with Hoffenheim and this season at RB Leipzig.

Although Ole Solskjaer still has support at the club despite their worst league start for 30 years, it is reported by the newspaper that United are “gathering information” on Nagelsmann with a view to a future approach to take charge of the first team.

– Jose Mourinho, is plotting a Premier League return and is keeping an eye on Mauricio Pochettino’s situation at Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

– Whatever happens with the United manager job, transfer plans for next year are already being drawn up. The big names being eyed for next season are Kalidou Koulibaly and Declan Rice, Goal reports.

– In Italy, Juventus have made it clear they will not sell Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window, Calciomercato says. Dybala was linked with United and Spurs in the previous window.

– Gareth Bale, meanwhile, considers being left out of the Champions League draw with Club Brugge to be the final straw at Real Madrid, and he wants out next year, AS claims.

– Finally, in more news concerning United bosses of the past, the Mirror and the Daily Mail say there is a growing chance David Moyes could return to Everton if the under-fire Marco Silva is sacked, with the Scot now odds-on in some places to take charge again.