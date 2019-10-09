Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo called Barcelona star to join Juventus but asking price of €50m put them off

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic was reportedly only a step away from leaving the club in the summer but the club’s reluctance to lower their asking price resulted in Juventus pulling off from the deal.

The Croatian was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus after it was made clear that he will not get enough game time going forward. However, ultimately he stayed put and as per reports from Croatian daily 24sata.hr, the reason behind the failed move has been revealed.

The report claims that Juventus star and former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo even called Rakitic to convince him for a move to Italy. However, Barcelona’s asking price of €50 million put them off and they decided to pull the plug.

“I don’t know what’s next. It’s hard and embarrassing, I want to play for Barcelona and not just be part of that team. I will do my best to try to change this situation in the next games. I have a contract for a couple more years, there is no better place to play than Barcelona, ​​the best club in the world, but I want to play and not enjoy walking around the city and enjoying the sea,” Rakitic said of his situation at Barcelona.

The 31-year-old has played only 186 minutes across all competitions this season.