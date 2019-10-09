Reports: Arsene Wenger wants return in management with Ligue 1 giants but they prefer ex-France coach

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is interested in a return to club football management and wants to take up the vacant position at Ligue 1 giants Lyon but the club prefer a former Paris Saint-Germain and France manager.

Lyon sacked their head coach Sylvinho on Monday and replaced him with caretaker manager Gerald Baticle as the club were struggling on the 14th spot in Ligue 1. A 1-0 defeat to local rivals St. Etienne was enough to trigger the sack and the club’s board is now looking for a suitable long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

According to reports in ESPN, Wenger is heavily interested to take up the job as he wants to return to club management. However, as the report claims, that Lyon are more interested in getting former PSG and France manager Laurent Blanc. The 53-year-old is set for a meeting with the French club on Tuesday.

Blanc hasn’t managed a club since leaving the French champions PSG back in 2016. Wenger, on the other hand, parted ways with Arsenal last year after 22 years in charge of the North London club. He has had multiple offers from some Premier League clubs as well, the report states, but he has turned all of them down because of his long-term association with Arsenal.