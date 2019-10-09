Reports: Barcelona leading race for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United target forward

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland has attracted attention from a lot of European giants after his recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League for the Austrian club.

The 19-year-old striker joined Salzburg in January earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde, which was previously managed by current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And he has scored 19 goals in 16 matches for the club, four of which have come in the Champions League this year.

His ruthless form in the UCL has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona. and if reports from Sportsmole are to be believed, the Catalan giants are now the frontrunners to sign the Norwegian youngster from Red Bull Salzburg.

La Liga defending champions are targetting Haaland as a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Luis Suarez, who isn’t getting better with the age. With the next summer transfer window still around eight months from now, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga as the biggest clubs in Europe fight it out to sign the young forward.

Even though Barcelona are currently the favourites, any other of the three aforementioned clubs can overtake them as they are all financially capable to do so.