Reports: Real Madrid show interest in top Manchester United target ahead of January transfer window

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, who is one of Manchester United’s top targets.

The English international was on United’s radar in the summer transfer window as well which concluded in August. However, the Red Devils reportedly pulled out of their move for the 22-year-old as they were already targetting Leicester’s Harry Maguire as well and were doubtful that the Foxes would sell two of their star players.

However, soon after the transfer window slammed shut and Maddison’s form gained pace, the United rumours returned and multiple reports from England claim that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side is serious about signing the Leicester star. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in Maddison as well.

The three Premier League sides might now have a competition as according to reports in Spain (via Sportsmole), Real Madrid have joined the race to sign the Englishman. Though they are yet to make an official communication, they have added Maddison to the list of potential targets for the upcoming transfer windows.

Whether or not manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez decide to move in for the Leicester playmaker & Manchester United target remains to be seen.