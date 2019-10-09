Reports: New Juventus signing willing to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona after struggling to get game time

New Juventus signing Adrien Rabiot is growing frustrated with the amount of game time he is getting at the club and reports claim his mother is already in talks with Barcelona for a possible January move.

Rabiot joined the Serie A champions on a free from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window but has failed to break into manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans. He has only made three league appearances so far and one in the UEFA Champions League with a total of 2112 minutes under his belt.

The 24-year-old midfielder isn’t happy with the exposure he’s getting at Juventus and if reports from Calciomercato are to be believed, his mother, who also doubles up as the Frenchman’s agent, is in talks with Barcelona but the discussions are far from being a concrete one for now.

Reports had emerged yesterday that Real Madrid are looking to get Rabiot on board as well as he struggles for game time in Turin. It claimed that Los Blancos are monitoring the midfielder’s situation at Juventus and if he does decide to leave the Serie A giants, they might move in for him as an alternative for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who has been their number one target for quite some time now.