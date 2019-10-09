Lionel Messi thought Florentino Perez will do something to sign Neymar if Barcelona move broke down

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has revealed that he thought former teammate Neymar would move to Real Madrid if he didn’t join the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window.

The Neymar transfer saga was probably the most intense of the summer transfer window as both Barcelona and Real Madrid were involved in a race to bring the Brazilian back to Spain. Paris Saint-Germain, however, had other ideas as they managed to hold on to their star player, keeping both the Spanish giants at bay.

Messi, who had previously revealed that he wanted his former Barcelona teammate back at the club, has now revealed that he was afraid that Madrid president Florentino Perez would do something to sign Neymar if Barcelona fail to.

“I really thought Neymar would go to Real Madrid if he didn’t come here. He really wanted to leave Paris and he’d shown it. And I thought that Florentino [Perez] and Real Madrid were going to do something to sign him,” the Argentine said while in conversation with El Mundo at RAC1.

Even with the transfer window now closed, there have been multiple reports claiming that Barcelona are still in the hunt to bring their former Brazilian superstar back to Spain and time will tell if they’re ultimately successful in their pursuit.