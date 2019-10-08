Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell nine Manchester United stars in January as part of massive squad overhaul

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly informed Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward that he wants to replace as many as nine players at the club in January.

The Norwegian became Manchester United’s permanent manager in 2019 March, and since then he has led the club to 21 competitive matches till date. However, he has found success only five times during this time period, and United have scored just 18 goals – which means less than one goal per game.

The Red Devils are now at the 12th place in the 2019-20 Premier League table, with just nine points from eight matches (two wins, three draws and three losses). They are also just two points above the relegation zone, and quite understandably, Solskjaer is under immense pressure at the Old Trafford right now.

And now, Metro reports that the 46-year-old is now keen to execute a major squad overhaul at the club in January, which means that most of their current set of players may be replaced with new players.

Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Ander Herrera have already been offloaded by Solskjaer, while Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined them in the summer. Manchester United is now most likely to sign a striker, another centre-back as Maguire’s partner and a midfielder as Paul Pogba’s replacement, according to the English news agency.