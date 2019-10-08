Reports: Manchester United to shell out £200million for defender-midfielder pair in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have identified their two biggest transfer targets for January – Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

This is according to Goal, who has reported that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign Koulibaly as a partner for Harry Maguire who joined them from Leicester City in the summer, for a world-record transfer fee of £80million. It has also been reported that star midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to secure his much-desired exit from the club in January in favour of a move to Real Madrid. If that happens, Declan Rice may find himself joining the Red Devils as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Goal further reports that both Koulibaly and Rice are rated at £100million each, which implies that Manchester United will have to shell out at least £200million for signing both players. The English news agency also tips the Senegalese centre-back to break Maguire’s transfer-fee world record, when he makes his switch from Italy to England.

In case you did not know, Manchester United are currently at the 12th place on the Premier League table, with just nine points from eight matches.

Their next league game is against table-toppers Liverpool, who are yet to be defeated this season and who have also scored nearly three times the number of points as United.