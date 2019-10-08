Real Madrid star gives major update on future amidst interest from Premier League giants

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos who is currently on loan at Arsenal, has explained that he has no regrets over joining the Premier League side.

The Spaniard has also claimed that he is “very happy” in north London.

“Going to Arsenal has been a very important step in my career,” he said.

“And I don’t feel sorry for not being in Madrid. Right now I am where I want to be and I am very happy.”

“My idea was to go out, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years, I had not done so,” he added further.

The 23-year-old failed to win the confidence of Zinedine Zidane, who was his boss at Real Madrid following his €18million switch from Real Betis in 2017.

By the end of the 2018-19 season, he was desperate to leave Los Blancos, and Arsenal manager Unai Emery convinced the midfielder to join Arsenal on loan, amidst interest from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Long story short, the Spain international has quickly established himself as a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, within a time span of just two months.

“I am very happy with the trust that has been placed in me,” Ceballos concluded, indicating that he might consider joining the Gunners on a permanent deal, rather than returning to Real Madrid.

Quotes via Metro.