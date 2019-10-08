Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate to join Real Madrid in January

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is all set for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid during the winter transfer window in January, after failing to cement his place in the first team at Turin over the past couple of months.

The above information has been reported by Don Balon, who claims that Juventus are looking for more midfielders during January – including Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, who has been linked with a move to the Serie A champions since summer.

The Spanish news agency also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are looking into the possibility of signing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti as he is reportedly keen on leaving the Parisians at the earliest.

If Rakitic, Verratti or both players arrive at the Allianz stadium in January, the competition for the three available spots in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield plans will increase further, making it hard for Rabiot to get first-team action.

The Frenchman is apparently aware of it and has hence decided to move to Real Madrid, as per Don Balon.

The Spanish publication claims that the former PSG star could join Los Blancos as an alternative for Paul Pogba – who is currently the number one priority name on manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist.

However, Real Madrid are yet to make a formal approach to sign him, according to various sources.