Reports: Chelsea prepare stunning offer to land Neymar amid Barcelona interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Chelsea are targeting a summer move for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., despite an ongoing interest in him from La Liga champions Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, the Londoners are ready to rope the Brazilian forward into the Stamford Bridge in July, by shelling out a transfer fee of over €210million.

The Spanish news agency also claims that the 27-year-old will join Frank Lampard and co. as the replacement for Eden Hazard, who left them earlier this summer in favour of a dream move to Real Madrid.

Clearly, this means a big set back for Lionel Messi and co. at Barcelona, who have been reported to be trying to do whatever it takes for the Brazilian to join them next summer.

Rumours also had it that Barcelona’s new signing Antoine Griezmann may leave the Camp Nou in summer, as part of a swap deal with PSG for Neymar.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said that he thinks the relationship between Neymar and the club’s supporters is improving, after a very difficult summer where he had tried his very best to force his way out of Paris, to rejoin Messi and co. at his former club.

“About Neymar, yes, it’s getting better, it’s easier. He’s still capable of incredible things. It’s up to him to show it, really, at the end of the day,” he said.