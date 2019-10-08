Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson gives transfer advice to Manchester United amidst ongoing slump

Legendary former-boss of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson is all set to be in touch with the club once again – this time, to recommend a new signing, Aston Villa star John McGinn.

McGinn, who is a midfielder by trade, is currently one of Aston Villa’s best bargain buys in recent times, having cost under £3million when he made the switch from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last year.

Despite his relatively low value, McGinn has been one of the best performers for Dean Smith’s side this season, and Mirror reports that Sir Alex Ferguson is very interested for him to join Manchester United.

Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old was already linked with Manchester United for a while, but afterwards, he signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park.

But now, Sir Ferguson is reportedly back at the Old Trafford, to push for the midfielder’s signing in January.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Dave Jenks – the scout who helped bring the Scotland international to Aston Villa – said that the legendary manager will be using his influence to attempt to lure McGinn to Manchester United.

“He’s up there with the best-performing midfielders in the division,” Jenks said.

“Wait until he’s had a year at that level and then we can say more.”

“What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why United let a talented Scottish boy slip through,” he added, before concluding:

“He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too.”