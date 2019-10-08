Reports: Real Madrid identify 21-year-old star as surprise alternative for Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is no longer likely to secure his dream move to Real Madrid in January or next summer, after it has been established that Los Blancos youngster Federico Valverde is, in most ways a suitable alternative.

The Uruguayan midfielder shone brilliantly at CA Penarol during his earliest days, after which he secured a move to Real Madrid Castilla in 2016. In 2017, he was loaned to Deportivo La Coruna and a year later, he returned to Real Madrid and joined up with their senior team.

In the ongoing season, Valverde has already made five appearances in the La Liga under manager Zinedine Zidane, and he has also recorded one assist so far. Overall, he has played 30 matches for Real Madrid since joining them ahead of the 2018-19 season.

These days, the 21-year-old is one of their main men in the midfield, and Marca reports that Zidane is now confident that they are better off without Pogba.

Earlier, during the summer, he had an opportunity to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner – however, Real Madrid’s representatives including Florentino Perez the President of the club, vetoed his move.

Moreover, Pogba’s current employers Manchester United were also not willing to sell him for less than their huge asking price – and both the above reasons forced Zidane to give up on his dream and give Valverde a chance.

And now, the youngster’s success could mean that Real Madrid are no longer keen to splash the cash on Pogba.