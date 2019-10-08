Reports: Champions League finalist decides his next club amid Manchester United links

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has apparently decided to make the switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid, despite strong interest from his Premier League rivals Manchester United.

This is according to Marca, who has reported that Eriksen’s situation at North London is not as great as he would have liked it, as a result of which he has been forced to consider a move to Spain.

Earlier this summer, Real Madrid almost signed him but in the end, manager Zinedine Zidane vetoed the move as a sign of protest. Los Blancos‘ management rejected the Frenchman’s requested to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and that caused him to reject Eriksen’s signing in return, according to various sources.

It was also reported that the Danish midfielder is a target for Manchester United as well, as Pogba has been expected to leave Old Trafford next summer. Eriksen was originally considered by the Red Devils as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s replacement as he was topped to move to Real Madrid.

However, according to Marca, it now seems like Pogba will remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. at the Theatre of Dreams, while the former Ajax star will join the Merengues as his alternative, in January.