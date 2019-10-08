Reports: Zinedine Zidane threatens to freeze-out Real Madrid star if he doesn’t find a new club before January

Real Madrid have had a decent start to their 2019/20 season and are currently top of La Liga table. But that hasn’t stopped them from planning for the upcoming transfer windows.

Players like Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane are believed to be on their agenda along with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek. However, Eriksen is only one of the lot who they can get on board in the January window itself as his contract with Spurs is set to expire after this season.

However, before getting even more players on board, Madrid need to offload a few and Mariano Diaz is one of those. According to reports in Don Balon, manager Zinedine Zidane has threatened the player to find a new club for himself before January or he’ll be removed to the team’s La Liga squad list.

The 26-year-old forward returned to Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon before last season but has failed to cement a spot for himself in the starting XI. He has even failed to make a single appearance for Los Blancos this season and does not feature in Zidane’s plans at all. The report claims that Madrid will have no problem to freeze-out the player from the club’s training facility.