Reports: Barcelona to offload three superstars due to massive €671million wage bill

According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are going through a tough time financially, due to their massive wage bill that apparently amounted to €671million last season.

Spanish news agency Marca has reported that Barcelona’s annual salary spending is one of the major problems at the club. They further added that the budget that was approved by the club’s board members on Sunday is expected to include a reduction in wages.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana paid out €92million last season, just as bonuses and add-ons to their various players, for their success in the Spanish league and in the Spanish Super Cup.

Overall, they spent €525million on player and coach wages last season – €417million of it went just to the players.

In total, Barcelona’s salary bills amounted to €671million last season, as mentioned in the beginning. This season, that figure is expected to fall to €642million with a three per cent decrease in wages and a seven per cent decrease in amortisations, according to the Spanish publication.

In addition, Marca also claims that the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic – three of Barcelona’s highest earners – will be offloaded in the summer so that the club can cut down a bit more on their wage spending.

The fact that these stars are no longer a part of manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans, means that they will definitely be sold in 2020 June, if not during the upcoming January winter transfer window.