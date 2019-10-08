Reports: Real Madrid superstar disappointed with UCL snub, wants summer exit

Reports suggest that Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has demanded an exit from the club next summer, after being upset by his snub from their Champions League squad.

Bale was not included in Real Madrid’s squad for their UCL group-stage encounter versus Club Brugge last week, and he was reportedly disappointed with manager Zinedine Zidane’s decision to omit him from the 18-man shortlist.

And now, it is the Spanish news agency AS that claims that the 30-year-old winger has had enough and wants to leave in the summer.

The Welshman was required to be at the game despite his exclusion from the playing squad, and according to AS, a Spanish TV show named Deportes Cuatro filmed him arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, four minutes after the match had kicked off.

AS is of the opinion that Bale’s late arrival at the stadium is symbolic of his protest, and they further add that he may not be a part of Los Blancos next season, if things continue to get worse between him and the club.

In case you do not remember, the four-time Champions League winner has been involved in a strained relationship with Zinedine Zidane throughout his time at Real Madrid, and he was also on the verge of an exit from the club this summer, amid strong links with Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.