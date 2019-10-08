Reports: Manchester City enter race to sign Real Madrid and Manchester United midfield target

Real Madrid have had a decent start to the 2019/20 season but they are still planning ahead for the next summer transfer window to further improve their squad.

A midfield signing was on top of their priorities in the summer with Manchester United star Paul Pogba their main target. However, the Premier League giants managed to hold on to the Frenchman and Los Blancos turned their attention towards other midfielders in the market.

Recent reports have claimed that Madrid are in pole position to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also a Manchester United target. The 24-year-old, however, has another club keeping tabs on him, if reports from Sportsmole are to be believed.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have made the Serbian a transfer target as well and are ready to fight it out with both, Madrid and United for the midfielder’s signature. Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio back in 2015, looks set for a move next summer and with three clubs in the race to get him on board, expect many more updates on this transfer saga.

City’s interest could also force one of Madrid and United to make a move quickly as things to get much more complicated as the summer transfer window draws closer.