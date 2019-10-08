Reports: Real Madrid identify Chelsea forward as cheaper alternative for Tottenham Hotspur star

Real Madrid, despite sitting on top of La Liga after eight round of matches, are looking ahead towards the next summer transfer window to add even more attacking reinforcements to the side.

With Eden Hazard taken on board in the summer earlier this year, Madrid now want to get a new star striker and a right-winger signed up. While Mohamed Salah is believed to be one of their top targets for the right-wing slot as Kylian Mbappe will cost a fortune, they have Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane on their radar for the striker’s slot.

However, the Premier League giants are asking for a massive £178 million for the English striker and thus Madrid have been forced to line up other options as well. According to reports in Spain (via Sportsmole), president Florentino Perez has turned his attention towards Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, who could be a much cheaper alternative for Kane.

With Luka Jovic already in Madrid ranks and Karim Benzema more than capable to play at the top for another two seasons, Abraham’s signing will allow Los Blancos to have multiple options up top and a healthy competition for places too. On the other hand, Kane’s arrival would mean that the Englishman will take up most of the game time as their main man.