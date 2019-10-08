Reports: Arsenal send scouts to watch £15m-rated Manchester United target

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign 22-year-old Russian forward Aleksandr Sobolev, who has been on Manchester United’s radar recently.

United were reportedly targetting Sobolev to solve their attacking woes, which have come to the fore this season. With both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leaving the club in the summer, the Premier League giants weren’t left with many options up front and Anthony Martial’s injury has compounded those issues.

But now Arsenal have entered the race for him as well as they reportedly sent scouts to watch him play in Russia, The Sun reports. The youngster has ten goals and three assists in 12 league appearances so far this season while representing Krylya Sovetov Samara in the Russian Premier Liga.

Sobolev scored a brace against PFC Sochi, the match which the Arsenal scouts reportedly attended. The 22-year-old accepted that Arsenal scouts came to see him.

“I was told after the Sochi game that Arsenal scouts came to see me. In my opinion this is true. I am not 100 per cent sure, but this is what I was told. They said that the scouts were sitting in the stand. Manchester United’s interest? I can’t even imagine how this could be,” he told Sport Express.