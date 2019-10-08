Reports: Real Madrid ready to increase offer to £152m to sign UCL winner as Kylian Mbappe alternative

After having added the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to their side in the summer transfer window, Real Madrid have already started planning for the attacking forces they wish to sign next summer.

Various reports have claimed that Madrid are serious in the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane and have their eyes set on getting Christian Eriksen as well. And if reports from Spanish media are to be believed, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is on their agenda too and Florentino Perez is ready to break the bank to get the Egyptian on board.

After failing to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar in the summer, Madrid were believed to be in the race for the Brazilian’s teammate, Kylian Mbappe. However, PSG’s reluctance to sell the Frenchman and the potential transfer value of the youngster has forced Madrid to turn attention towards Salah.

And now according to reports in Spain (via Sportsmole), president Florentino Perez is ready to increase their offer for Salah from £134 million to £152 million. Manager Zinedine Zidane wants a quality right winger next summer and Salah is probably the best in the business there.

As a result, Real Madrid are ready to give whatever it takes to get the Liverpool talisman on board.