Reports: Manchester United set to demand £25m for out of favour star in next summer transfer window

Manchester United forward, currently on loan at Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez is no longer in the Premier League club’s plans and after his loan spell in Italy gets over, the club will try and sell him for a decent amount.

After having joined United from Arsenal back in January 2018 in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way, Sanchez failed to get the ball rolling and soon fell down the pecking order at the club. Ultimately, he was shipped off to Inter Milan on a loan deal but the Premier League giants are still paying a part of his wages.

As the Serie A side don’t have the option of making the deal permanent after a year, Manchester United will try and sell him next summer for at least a sum of £25 million, reports in The Sun claim. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side wants to recoup as much as possible for the Chilean, who was a massive failure at the club.

Sanchez has a goal and an assist in four appearances for Inter across all competitions and he would hope to continue his good form to make sure that the Serie A side try and buy him on a permanent basis after the 2019/20 season.