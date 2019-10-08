Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer €50m+Gareth Bale to get Premier League superstar and UCL finalist on board

Real Madrid are currently sitting on top of La Liga table, two points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona, who are second behind them with Atletico Madrid third. But they haven’t stopped looking at possible options to improve the squad.

Multiple reports have linked Los Blancos with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. The Englishman is supposedly unsettled by the Premier League side’s indifferent start to the season and with reports of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s exit doing the rounds as well, Kane is looking for greener pastures.

However, the England captain is his club’s most important player and it wouldn’t be easy for Florentino Perez and co. to convince Tottenham into selling the star striker. As a result, they have decided to include one of their star players and former Spurs forward Gareth Bale to sweeten the deal, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed.

Kane could possibly cost Real Madrid something in the region of €85-90 million, according to the report but if they do include Bale in the deal, the price could come down to €50 million. But a big stumbling block in the deal could be the Welshman’s enormous wage bill, which could adversely affect the North London club’s wage structure in the long term.