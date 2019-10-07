Real Madrid neglected their midfield while going on their transfer splurge this summer. Los Blancos brought in six new first-team players with midfield the only area not reinforced with fresh blood. However, if reports are to be believed, they are readying a huge bid to sign one English midfield star.

According to a report by Spanish publication, Don Balon, Real Madrid are keen on signing West Ham United star and England international, Declan Rice. The young midfielder broke through into the Hammers’ first-team last season and has since gone on to become a regular at the international level.

As the report goes, several of Europe’s top clubs are showing an interest in Rice, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, the Red Devils are seemingly unconvinced of the price tag on his head, which is reported to be around €80 Million. The Spanish giants, however, remain keen on the midfielder and have made contact with his family.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who chased Rice this summer, are now ready to turn their attention towards Real Madrid’s very own Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has set the league on fire since moving to Real Sociedad on loan. However, reports claim that the Madrid hierarchy is still not convinced by him and could end up offloading him for just €25 Million.