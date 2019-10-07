Reports: Barcelona to sign €120million-rated Real Madrid target as Lionel Messi’s successor

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona are ready to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Don Balon reports that Borussia Dortmund have already named an asking price of €120million, for the 19-year-old who is also a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City.

It was only last week that Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc claimed no decision has been made on the future of Sancho, amid claims that he is wanted by several top European clubs next summer.

“He has accepted the club and taken his development [at Dortmund] quite positively. I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs,” Zorc said.

“We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”

“He’s an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he’s always a footballer, but he’s always setting new limits. He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation,” he had added further.

Don Balon claims that Barcelona will now rival Real Madrid for Sancho’s signing next summer, as both teams are ready to improve their respective attacks.

At the same time, Sancho has insisted that he will remain at Dortmund at least until the end of this summer, hence all hopes of a January move can be ruled out.