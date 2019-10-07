The latest word around the rumour mill is that RB Salzburg attacker Erling Braut Haaland has rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to join Juventus next summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Haaland is not keen to move from RB Salzburg at the moment. The 19-year-old has already taken the world of football by storm, after having scored an incredible 18 goals (including four hat-tricks) across 11 appearances so far, for the Austrian side in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

He was recently in news for opening his Champions League goal-scoring account on September 17th, with a brilliant first-half hat-trick on his debut in the 6–2 victory over Genk. A couple of weeks later, he scored another UCL goal, this time against defending champions, Liverpool.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in the young forward. Meanwhile, the player himself opened up about the transfer rumours about him, saying that he is already ‘bored’ of them.

“It’s boring [the rumours about Manchester United]. I’m bored now. On a scale of 1 to 10 [of how bored]? 9.9,” he said.

‘The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure.”

‘The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future.”

“It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded,” Haaland added.