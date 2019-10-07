Reports: Real Madrid agree €70million transfer fee for first winter signing

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have closed their first signing for the upcoming winter transfer window in 2020 January – AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek, for a reported transfer fee of €70million.

Don Balon reports that talks between Real Madrid and Ajax are “very advanced”, further adding that Van de Beek would join the Spanish side in January.

The Spanish publication further claims that the deal has been agreed upon by Los Blancos for a sum of money close to €70million. Apparently, earlier this week, Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez and Managing Director Jose Angel Sanchez met several members of Ajax’s directorial board, to make negotiations for the midfielder.

It has also been understood that Real Madrid were actually close to signing him this summer itself, and a deal for the player was already in place – but in the last minute, manager Zinedine Zidane apparently vetoed the signing, also protesting against the club for not signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as per his wish.

In the past couple of month, the Frenchman reportedly realized that he is yet to obtain Perez’ agreement on a bid for Pogba, which is why he has now agreed to forget him and go for Van de Beek instead.