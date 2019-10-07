Reports: Manchester United scouts watch Ligue 1 striker deemed possible signing

Manchester United have sent their scouts across the English channel and into France, as they aim to solve their goal scoring woes in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils failed to sign a replacement for the departing duo of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, and are paying a heavy price for their mistake.

Marcus Rashford has been lack lustre in front of goal, while Anthony Martial has been injured for far too long, and young Mason Greenwood has only shown flashes of his brilliance as a frontline man.

As a result, Daily Mail are reporting that United scouts were sent to observe Moussa Dembele of Lyon this weekend in Ligue 1, though the forward only came off the bench and his team lost 1-0.

Dembele has six goals in eight games however, and just might be the answer to United’s problems up front, a goal scoring record that has quite frankly been woeful to say the least.

Only three goals were scored in United’s last six games in all competitions, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unable to leave his own imprint of being a goal poacher on his players at Manchester United.

A defeat to Newcastle at the weekend now leaves the English giants languishing in 12th place and just two points off the relegation spots.