Reports: Neymar to replace Lionel Messi’s Barcelona attacking partner in June

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. will make his return to former club Barcelona in June 2020, as a replacement for Lionel Messi’s current attacking partner Antoine Griezmann.

This is according to Don Balon, who has claimed that Messi is not really happy about his partnership with Griezmann, who is yet to make himself comfortable at the Camp Nou since his signing in June. The Spanish publication claims that the Argentine legend still wants Neymar to form a part of the front-three at Barcelona, and that he has demanded that the Brazilian must be signed next summer.

Meanwhile, Neymar is going through a torrid time at PSG, after he made it clear that it is perfectly alright for him to leave the club and return to his former home in Spain.

However, according to his manager Thomas Tuchel, his relationship with the fans are “slowly getting better.”

“About Neymar, yes, it’s getting better, it’s easier,” he said.

“I said it’s up to us, up to him to show, again and again, be decisive, suffer, run to get the ball. It’s not necessary to talk.”

“He showed a lot of things and tried a lot of dribbles [in PSG’s most recent game against Angers]. He scored once again, he could even have scored more goals, but he’s still capable of incredible things.”

“It’s up to him to show it, really, at the end of the day,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss concluded.