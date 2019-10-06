According to reports, Real Madrid star Isco may be offloaded in January – and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus is one of the few teams who interested to match his valuation of €65million.

It was previously understood that Isco’s game time at Real Madrid has diminished considerably, ever since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as their manager in March. Don Balon claims that the Spaniard lo longer feature in his boss’ plans, as a result of which he himself is looking to move away from the Spanish giants.

Earlier, it was also reported that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are the favourites to sign the midfielder next summer, as a replacement to the outgoing David Silva – however, according to Don Balon, Juventus may offer a deal for him in January itself, as Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in a reunion with his former teammate.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Isco, but the Spanish news agency claims that the player himself may be interested in re-joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin, more than a Premier League move or a switch to Germany.

Quite understandably, the Spanish playmaker has his sights set on the UEFA Euro 2020 and would like to prove himself, so as to stay in contention for a spot in the Spain squad for the tournament.