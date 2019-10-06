The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona ace Lionel Messi’s national teammate, Lautaro Martinez, is keen to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Martinez, who is currently the striker of Juventus’ Serie A rivals Inter Milan, is keen on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, even if it means he would invite the ire of fans by joining a direct opponent.

Recently, in an interview with Sky Sport, the 22-year-old had even claimed that Messi and Ronaldo are quite similar, with the Portuguese legend edging clear off his arch-nemesis in a few important areas.

“We all know Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a champion like Messi, he can change a game at any moment,” he was quoted as saying by Marca.

“At the same time, Juventus also have many other players that are of the highest quality, hence we cannot only pay attention to Ronaldo alone.”

“Whenever we face them, it will be a difficult match,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Martinez is likely to make the switch from the Nerazzurri to the Bianconeri next summer, as the latter are still searching for a strike partner for their five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Both teams will face off each other in a high-profile Serie A clash at the San Siro, on Sunday night.