Reports: Chelsea star no longer part of Frank Lampard’s plans, plotting exit in January

According to various sources, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is no longer an important part of manager Frank Lampard’s plans at the Stamford Bridge – which is why he is considering leaving the club in January.

In case you did not know, Pulisic joined Chelsea in a £58million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Immediately afterwards, he impressed in the UEFA Super Cup with an assist against Liverpool.

However, the 21-year-old has lately been an unused substitute for Chelsea in the Premier League, and ahead of last week’s Champions League clash against Lille, he was dropped from the squad entirely.

And now, Daily Mail reports that the lack of first-team opportunities under Lampard at Chelsea has frustrated the USA international, who has hence decided to move elsewhere during the upcoming January transfer window.

The English news agency claims that Pulisic did want to stay and fight for his place in London – however, he currently feels that he is not being given a fair chance to prove himself.

Earlier, Lampard – Chelsea’s boss – had suggested that the youngster needs to work harder in training.

“I spoke to him two days before the Grimsby game and was very clear about the standards and we have to give him the fact that he’s moved country and moved leagues,” he said, before concluding:

“What he needs to do is work, work daily, work to show within the group that he deserves to play. As they all do, as all the players do. That’s what the focus on everyone is.”