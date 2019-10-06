Reports: Real Madrid price Manchester United out of move for £100million rated UCL star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have pulled out of a potential move for AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek, due to Real Madrid’s interest in the player.

The Mirror suggests that United were interested in the 22-year-old as their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to overhaul his midfield by the end of this season. However, Ajax – his current employers – apparently named an asking price of £100million for him, and that has apparently forced the Red Devils to withdraw their approach.

Meanwhile, the English news agency also claims that Real Madrid continue to remain keen on Van de Beek’s signing, despite his relatively-big price tag. According to them, Los Blancos have even made it clear that they will not be put off by Ajax’s dramatically inflated valuation of the player.

In case you did not know, Van de Beek initially rose through the ranks as a young academy player at Ajax, before making his senior team debut in 2016.

The attacking midfielder was an important part of the Dutch club’s squad that reached the 2016-17 Europa League final – where they were beaten by none other than Manchester United.

Van de Beek also played for Ajax in last season’s Champions League, and he was eventually named a part of the 2018-19 UCL XI thanks to his stellar performances against Real Madrid in the round-of-16, Juventus in the quarter-finals and Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.