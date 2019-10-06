Reports: Pep Guardiola identifies on-loan Real Madrid star as David Silva replacement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already started planning for the next summer transfer window and has identified an on-loan Real Madrid star as a transfer target for the next summer.

Currently at Arsenal, Dani Ceballos is now on Guardiola’s radar who seems to have been impressed by the Spanish midfielder’s performances so far in the Premier League, Sportsmole reports. Arsenal do not have the option to buy Ceballos after his one-year loan stint with them gets over and thus City have decided that they could move in for him once he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old wasn’t getting enough game time under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who decided to send him out on loan for a year. So far Ceballos has made 10 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions and has found the net once and assisted twice so far.

With David Silva leaving at the end of this season, City have fast-tracked their search for a replacement and Guardiola believes Ceballos could be the answer. There are reports of youngster Phil Foden looking for greener pastures as well, which will force City’s hands into signing a world-class midfielder next summer at any cost.

The report claims that Ceballos would cost around £50 million.