Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer Ballon d’Or winner in exchange for top target & UCL finalist

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a new midfielder in the summer transfer window but despite multiple attempts, they couldn’t complete a midfield signing.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their transfer list but the Premier League side’s valuation of the Frenchman put them off. Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek were in line as well but Madrid failed to complete a deal for any of them.

Though the transfer window slammed shut last month, Los Blancos are continuously being linked with a move for all three aforementioned players and it looks like Eriksen will be the one who first moves to the Santiago Bernabeu as his contract with Spurs is set to end after this season.

To convince Tottenham into selling the Denmark international, Madrid are ready to offer Tottenham the opportunity to reunite with their former star midfielder Luka Modric, according to reports from El Desmarque. The Croatian had moved to Real Madrid back in 2012 from the North London club.

However, the report adds that Spurs might not want to have Modric back in the team as they already have more than enough options in the midfield for now.