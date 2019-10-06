Reports: Manchester United target Mexican forward dubbed as new Chicharito to solve attacking crisis

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their season and are struggling to play freely in the final third, which is evident by their current position in the English Premier League – 11th.

With the sales of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, United don’t have a lot of options up front and with Anthony Martial out injured, Marcus Rashford has failed miserably to shoulder the team’s attack. As a result, the Premier League giants have had to focus their attention on potential signings who can improve the team up front.

While Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic is being projected as the one signing which United are expected to complete in the January transfer window, more names are now being linked with the club. The latest in this series is Mexico’s 20-year-old striker Jose Juan Macias, if reports from Marca (via Sportsmole) are to be believed.

Dubbed as the new Javier Hernandez ‘Chicharito’, Macias is currently on loan with Leon from Guadalajara in Mexico’s Liga MX and has scored six goals in 11 league appearances this season. His recent form has attracted attention from some other European clubs than United as well with Real Betis and FC Koln reportedly interested in his signature as well.