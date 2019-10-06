Reports: Real Madrid turn attention towards Manchester City star & Neymar’s teammate to strengthen attack

Real Madrid were quick to add the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to their ranks and strengthen their attack as soon as the transfer window opened earlier this year. However, it seems they want to add another forward to their attack.

Los Blancos were in serious pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar as well in the transfer window but PSG managed to keep hold of the Brazilian despite interest from both the Spanish giants – Madrid and Barcelona. But now with Karim Benzema turning 32 in December, Madrid have started looking for another long-term option for their forward line.

And if reports in Spanish media (via Sportsmole) are to be believed, they have turned their attention towards Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. The 22-year-old has failed to cement his spot as the first choice striker under Pep Guardiola with Sergio Aguero still going strong and might think of a move away from the club if promised more game time.

The Brazil international has scored 49 goals for the Premier League champions in his three-year stay with them and Real Madrid believe he could be a good option up top once Benzema’s days are over. Whether or not Madrid make an official move for him remains to be seen.