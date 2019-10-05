Liverpool have started the season brightly, winning all of their league games so far while also winning one of their two UEFA Champions League matches. However, the Reds are about to enter a difficult phase with multiple matches every week. They have identified one Japan international to provide depth to the team.

According to a report by Calciomercato, via Goal, Liverpool are eyeing a move for RB Salzburg’s winger, Takumi Minamino. The Japan international impressed against the Reds in the UEFA Champions League recently and was even on the scoresheet as Salzburg fell to a narrow defeat.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Minamino is not the only Salzburg player on Liverpool’s radar. The English giants are also keeping tabs on striker Erling Haaland and winger Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 2018/19 Champions League winners have been left especially thin on the wings, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah the only natural wingers in the senior team. Xherdan Shqiri, who is also able to play out wide, has been moulded into a midfielder by Jurgen Klopp, while Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino operate wide when required.

24-year-old Minammino could help Klopp ease pressure on his first-choice wingers by adding much-needed squad depth. The Japan international is currently in his fourth year at Salzburg, after moving there from Gamba Osaka back in 2015.