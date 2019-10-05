Manchester United are expected to dip into the January market to fix their striker shortage. The Red Devils have been left thin up front after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. As a result, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified a key target, for whom he is set to break a club policy!

According to a report by Metro, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to abandon the club’s policy of signing young players by going for Mario Mandzukic in January. The Juventus forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the summer, with a deal early next year looking likely.

The Croatian star was linked with a move to Qatar once the European window closed, with Manchester United failing to get a deal for him and teammate Paulo Dybala over the line. However, he rejected the move and is reportedly willing to wait for the Red Devils.

Furthermore, they will be required to pay only £9 Million to secure his signing, with Juventus willing to let the veteran go on the cheap after he fell behind Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

Currently, Manchester United have three attackers in their line-up – Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial. However, injuries and lack of squad depth have seen their forwards misfire in crucial moments.