Manchester United chose to look within the English league system to sign new players this summer. The Red Devils brought in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from fellow Premier League clubs, while Daniel James made the jump from the Championship. And reports claim that their former boss is pushing them towards another league player.

Sir Alex Ferguson will be pushing Manchester United to sign John McGinn from Aston Villa in the upcoming transfer windows, reveals former Villa scout Bobby Jenks. It was Jenks himself who directed the Villains towards the Scottish midfielder, who has been the promoted side’s best player so far this season.

Meanwhile, reports had claimed in the summer that the Manchester United great had been urging his former club to snap McGinn up, but to no avail. Jenks believes that if he continues to perform for Villa, Sir Alex will push for his signing again.

“He’s up there with the best-performing midfielders in the division,” Jenks told The Athletic.

“Wait until he’s had a year at that level and then we can say more.

“What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why Manchester United let a talented Scottish boy slip through.

“He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too.”

Manchester United have had a bad start to the season and are currently in the tenth position. The Red Devils have won just two of their opening seven matches. Moreover, they remain without a title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.